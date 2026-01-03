Narcan Free from the Health Dept

By Gary Scott on January 3, 2026 at 9:12am

The Morgan County health department is attempting to educate the public about the use of Narcan.

Narcan is used to treat opiod overdoses.

It’s now available at several locations downtown.

Erika Newman of the Morgan County Health Department says Narcan is effective in the short term against overdoses.

She says there are injections, but the health department has a nasal mist that is effective in reversing the overdose.

Newman says a key part in the treatment is calling 9-1-1 after the initial dose of Narcan is administered.

She says there are two doses in each box. Newman says try to wake the person up after the first dose, and the second dose is not needed if the person regains conscienceness.

But, she says the key is to keep people on their side and not on their back, and to call 9-1-1 after the first dose.

Newman says this includes accidental overdoses that could come in the home, including senior citizens taking too many pills.

Any questions can be directed to the health department at 245-5111. She says they do have supplies for the public, free of charge.