NASS Weekly Crop Report: Major Crop Planting Just Over Half Complete

Rain cut short some fieldwork last week, as corn and soybeans are a little over halfway planted.

There were 4.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending May 2nd. Statewide, the average temperature was 62.8 degrees, 6.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.03 inches, 0.09 inches above normal. Topsoil and subsoil moisture supply is about average for this time of year, landing on the wetter side of average.

In the local West Southwest District, temperature averaged 64.8 degrees, 6.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation locally averaged 95-hundredths of an inch, right on par for this time of year.

Crop statistician of the National Ag Statistics Service Steve Parn says that farmers are a little over halfway done with planting major crops: “Corn planted reached 54%, compared to 53% last year, and the five year average of 49%. Corn emerged reached 14%, compared to 8% last year, and the five year average of 13%. Soybeans planted reached 41%, compared to 29% last year, and the five year average of 14%. Soybeans emerged reached 7%, compared to 2% last year, and the five year average of 1%. Winter wheat headed reached 21%, compared to 18% last year, and the five year average of 28%. Winter wheat conditions were rated 3% very poor, 3% poor, 26% fair, 56% good, and 12% excellent. Pasture conditions were rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 17% fair, 58% good, and 21% excellent.”

More precipitation is expected tomorrow through the weekend likely slowing down the progress of planting this week.