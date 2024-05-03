National Blues-Rock Musician Patrick Sweany Bookends Weekend of Blues for Jacksonville

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2024 at 11:12am

Jacksonville will be the home of the blues this weekend.

Jacksonville Main Street is hosting the Blues, Brews & BBQ starting tomorrow starting at Noon.

Blues fans will have a full day tomorrow afternoon in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Main Street is bringing local artists to the Main Street Stage in Central Park.

Local acoustic blues act John Drake hits the stage at noon. Springfield-area singer-songwriter Tom Irwin will follow at 1:20, and Delta-acoustic blues based musician Devin Williams is the finally at 2:40.

The Blues, Brews & BBQ wraps up 4PM, but don’t go anywhere.

Pizza Records has brought national blues-rock musician Patrick Sweany to Jacksonville for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to catch him in an intimate setting. Auburn, Illinois Piedmont blues musician David Berchtold will serve as the opener starting at 7.

Pizza Records Owner Devin Smock says tickets are still available: “Tickets are still available for $20. We have physical tickets in the store. You can also order through the website that’s in a link our Facebook page ticketing.co. They are $5 cheaper if you get them before Saturday. He’s a great blues musician currently living in Nashville. He’s originally from Ohio and worked with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys early on. He’s an amazing live musician. We’re excited to bring him to Jacksonville.”

Advanced ticket prices only last until the end of the day today. Be sure to pick them up for your exclusive chance to capture this national blues-rock act in Jacksonville.