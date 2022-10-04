National Cheese Recall Causes Hy-Vee & Other Retailers to Pull Holiday Gift Baskets

By Benjamin Cox on October 4, 2022 at 5:26am

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling a number of cheeses and gift baskets after learning of possible Listeria contamination.

Hy-Vee is recalling 8 products after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses have been reported to the grocery store chain based in Iowa.

Varieties of Cranberry Brie Torte, Apricot Brie Torte, La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie, and a number of cheese boards and gift baskets. You can see a full list of the recalled products at this link.

The Best By expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28th to Dec. 14th.

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.