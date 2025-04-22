National Drug Take Back Day Saturday in Jax

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2025 at 11:07am

The Jacksonville police department will hold a prescription drug take back day this weekend.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Saturday at the police department at city hall.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and city police will host the event.

It runs from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

They will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

