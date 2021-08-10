National EAS Test Tomorrow

By Benjamin Cox on August 10, 2021 at 11:12am

Your phone, television, or radio will go off tomorrow with an emergency alert tone.

Don’t be alarmed. It’s a National Emergency Alert Test by the Federal Emergency Management Agency testing the Emergency Alert System. The test is expected at 1:20 tomorrow afternoon.

FEMA is conducting the test in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission.

Phones on silent will still receive sound and vibrate and receive an alert prompt. Radios and TVs may have an alert message prompt that interrupts normal programming. The EAS message is expected to last approximately 1 minute.