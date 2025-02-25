National FFA President Bergschneider Talks World Travel, Similarities in Ag Education

The National FFA President from Franklin says that agriculture’s impact around the world has its differences, but there’s still many similarities among farmers around the world.

Thaddeus Bergschneider told RFD Illinois recently that a visit to Japan really demonstrated how those similarities are so obvious: “I think what’s been really neat so far is just seeing how similar things are. In Japan, I visited Konan Agricultural High School and they had their own rice fields, they had their own rice harvester, and their own rice drying system – just seeing everything they were doing there from how their students grow vegetables and then sell them at this marketplace are at the school. They have even created an Ag museum to kind of highlight some of the old Ag machinery in Japan. Those are the exact sort of projects and structures that we see back home, right? It’s getting members out to not only go farm and create products, but then, to go sell those products to really bring it farm-to-table.”

Bergschneider says the messaging and the end goal of agriculture education is consistent – Farm to Table for products and lifelong careers in agriculture. He says that message is the same in different states and around the world, making impacts for students wherever they are.

