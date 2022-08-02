National Night Out Event in Community Park Tonight

National Night Out, an event to promote positive interactions between first responders and the community, will be held tomorrow night in Jacksonville’s Community Park. The event will coincide with several other communities’ versions of the event throughout the country.

Co-Chair for the Jacksonville event, Leslie Forsman says its a way for first responders and the community to meet in a non-stressful situation to get to know one another and learn from one another.

Presentations of various groups and subject matter will begin at 5:30 and run until 7:30. AT&T, The FBI, Midwest Youth Services, Early Years, The Crisis Center Foundation, and other are expected to have informational booths. There will also be several fun games and activities and rides on Big Eli will be open. The event will conclude at 8PM.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Loren Hamilton at the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or visit the event page on Facebook.