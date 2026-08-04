National Night Out Here

By Gary Scott on August 4, 2026 at 6:50am

This is National Night Out, and at least Jacksonville and one other community in the area will participate.

The event in Jacksonville will be at community park, and starts at 5:30.

Crimestoppers Loren Hamilton says the event is intended to take the fear out of meeting officers and others in times of emergencies.

Visitors will be able to sit in police cars and talk to officers in a relaxed manner.

Hamilton says there will be plenty there for the public.

The Salvation Army will provide free food, there will be a bike rodeo, firefighters and medical technicians will be there, and a medical helicopter will make a visit.

Waverly is also holding a National Night Out at Salter Park in downtown Waverly. It starts at 4:30, and will feature free food.

Music will also be provided starting at 5:30 from Patrick Longmeyer and Darryl Worley.