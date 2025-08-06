National Night Out in Jax a Success

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 6, 2025 at 11:51am

Last night was a beautiful night for a night out.

The annual National Night Out event took place in community park in Jacksonville, with nearly 30 different organizations represented.

Jacksonville police chaplain Allen Braddish says one of the highlights was a bike rodeo sponsored by Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Braddish says there were several bikes given away, some donated by local retailers and others unclaimed at the Jacksonville police department.

The Jacksonville Salvation Army Canteen provided 300 free hot dogs. Other first responder and law enforcement agencies participated.