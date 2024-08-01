National Night Out Returns to Community Park Next Week

Jacksonville’s National Night Out returns to Community Park on Tuesday, August 6th. The events are schedule to run from 5:30-8PM.

The annual event is meant to heighten crime prevention and bring awareness to the dangers of drug use and abuse, as well as strengthen community spirit through police-community partnerships. Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Loren Hamilton says that strengthening the bond between the community and law enforcement in a stress-free environment is important to foster and develop: “That was the original intent of the event, and still is the intent to let the public and the kids meet law enforcement in a less stressful, non-confrontational setting and learn that the police officers and first responders are people, too. That’s still the main goal of National Night Out.”

Activities at the event include Ferris wheel rides, two bounce houses and face painting, all of which are free. The Jacksonville Salvation Army will be giving away free food and drinks through their mobile canteen. First responders and members of different social agencies will be there with activities for children, as well as provide demonstrations.

This year marks the 41st annual National Night Out celebration across the country, and ninth year it is being held in Jacksonville.

The event is co-sponsored by the Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties and the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni.