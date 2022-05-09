National Retailers Place Limits on Baby Formula Amid Shortage

National retailers are placing limits on baby formula.

A baby formula shortage has been steadily increasing after a recall was made on several brands and products at an Abbott Nutrition factory in Sturgis, Michigan in March. The recall came after at least 4 babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two died, according to the New York Times.

CVS, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Costco have all instituted purchasing limits while out-of-stock rates skyrocketed over the past month. It’s also caused the price of most formula to rise dramatically.

Formula maker Enfamil has urged consumers to check with local stores about their products in stock and dates of return to stock. They have also urged new families to check with their pediatrician for the availability of samples or promotions.

The FDA advises parents to not make a homemade remedy in place of certified and regulated formulas by the administration as it may cause health problems in newborns.

Arkansas Representative Tom Cotton posted on Twitter today calling the baby formula shortage a national crisis and has asked for transparency from the Biden Administration and the FDA.