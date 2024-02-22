Nationwide Cellular Outage Sporadic in Region

A cellular outage in the U.S. has been reported for users of AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and Verizon network users this morning.

Reuters reports that just under 32,000 outages peaked around 3:30 Central Time this morning for AT&T users, according to data collected by Downdetector.

Local reports say the outage is sporadic.

More than 800 service outages of U.S. wireless carriers Verizon and T-Mobile were also reported on the platform.

Local law enforcement officials are hoping this will not cause issues with 9-1-1 services due to cellphones being in SOS mode, and some may be unable to dial non-emergency numbers. VOIP and Landline service is not affected by this outage.

Verizon and T-Mobile have not commented on the reason for the outages. In an announcement to CBS News, AT&T acknowledged the nationwide outage, urging customers to use wi-fi calling whenever possible.