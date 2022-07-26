Navigator CO2 Files For Permit For Heartland Greenway Sequestration Pipeline with ICC; Permit Shows New Map

The Texas-based company that wants to build a 1,300 mile CO2 sequestration pipeline through the heart of West Central Illinois has filed paperwork to petition for a permit.

Navigator CO2 Ventures filed an application for a certificate of authority with the Illinois Commerce Commission today to build the Heartland Greenway pipeline that would run from South Dakota and Nebraska to Christian County, Illinois.

The 47-page filing with the ICC asks for permission to operate in the state, construct the pipeline, and also would allow the company to use the law of eminent domain if a landowner refuses to sign over a land-use agreement. The updated map for the trek of the pipeline is featured on this story.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately $3 billion. Counties, townships, railroads, and floodplain permits are expected to be sought by Navigator some time in the second quarter of 2023 with possible construction slated to start in early 2024.