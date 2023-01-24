Navigator Pulls Application Certificate For Heartland Greenway CO2 Pipeline

A major pipeline project has been stopped…at least for now.

WAND-TV reports that Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the Illinois Commerce Commission to voluntarily withdraw its application certificate to construction a CO2 pipeline through the state on Friday.

According to a press release by the Coalition to Stop CO2 pipelines, Navigator failed to secure the easements required for a sequestration site in Christian County, rendering their application incomplete.

Navigator says they are going to re-file a new application next month and expand their project by adding another lateral route.

Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines and co-Director of the Eco-Justice Collaborative said in the press release that because Navigator was unable to secure the sequestration site, a senior staff member with the ICC recommended the commission dismiss the project 2 months ago.

The project has picked up a number of opposition groups since their initial application in July. The opposition says Navigator’s petition should be put on hold or dismissed until The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration updates national regulations for CO2. The PHMSA says they hope to complete the rule-making process in October 2024.

Members of the Coalition to Stop CO2 pipelines believes that Navigator is now looking to place the sequestration site in Montgomery County after they failed to receive easements in Christian County. Navigator is alleged to have only received 6% of the easements it needs along its proposed route from Iowa into Illinois.