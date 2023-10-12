Navigator Pulls Heartland Greenway Permit Application Again

Navigator CO2 has announced they are once again withdrawing their permit application to build the Heartland Greenway project.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the company was pulling its application from consideration before the Illinois Commerce Commission and putting all its permit applications on hold. The decision comes after South Dakota regulators last month denied a permit.

Navigator CO2 Ventures, a subsidiary of Texas-based Navigator Energy Services, had filed a route for its 1,350-mile pipeline to cut through all or portions of Brown, Pike, Schuyler, Scott, Morgan, and Sangamon counties to sequestration sites in Christian and Montgomery counties.

Heartland Greenway has partnered with 20 or more ethanol and fertilizer plants in the Midwest where carbon dioxide emissions result from their production process. The pipeline was set to ship liquified CO2 to the underground sites to be sequestered into sites 6,000 feet underground.

The project has met heavy resistance from both environmentalists and farmers with separate concerns about the pipeline’s length, safety, and land acquisition.

Navigator said in a published statement that they are not abandoning the project and plan once again to reapply for permits where appropriate after completing a full-scale evaluation.