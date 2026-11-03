Near Record October

By Gary Scott on November 3, 2026 at 10:04am

October was a near record setter and one of the warmest on record.

The average temperature last month was a little over 63-degrees. That’s about 9 degrees warmer than normal.

It just missed the all time record for October of 66 and a half degrees set in 1963…by 3 and a half degrees.

It was the second straight October averaging above 60 degrees.

There were 3 record high readings in October…88 on the 12th, 92 on the 13th and 93 on the 14th.

There were thirteen of 13 daily highs reaching at least to 80.

Ironically, the coldest reading of the month, 35, was reached 3 days after the hottest reading of 93 on the 14th.

A typical day saw a high of 78 and a half, and lows just under 48.

It was also a dry month, which made the warmer temperatures easier to handle and gave farmers time to get the crops out.

Rainfall hit at 2 and five hundredths inches. That’s a full inch below normal for October.

It marked the second straight month of below normal rainfall. And, Jacksonville received only a quarter of an inch of rain over the last 13 days of October.

Precipitation for the year through ten months now sits at 37 and 3 tenths inches. That’s still 4 inches above normal.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.