Near Suicide By Cop in Calhoun County

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 2:37pm

The Calhoun County sheriff’s department has released more information regarding an alleged theft of suicide by cop in May in Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s department says Calhoun County chief deputy Zach Hardin found a suspect parked alongside the Illinois River Road, armed with a large axe May 5th at 3:30 PM

Hardin and sheriff Bill Heffington says the suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Clint Wipke of Bridgeton, Missouri.

The report indicates Wipke wanted to commit suicide by cop, and then fled into the woods towards the Illinois River.

Both officers found the suspect near the river, and he was threatening to commit suicide. The report indicates he jumped into the river.

Both officers, who serve as members of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team, say they spent an extended period of time talking with Wipke, before convincing him to come ashore and be evaluated.

Wipke was arrested for aggravated assault against an officer, threatening a public official, intimidation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wipke was first evaluated by EMT’s from Calhoun County and eventually detained at the Greene County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.

Officers were also assisted by the department of conversation.