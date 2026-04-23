Nearly 30 Tornadoes in Illinois Friday

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2026 at 10:26am

The National Weather Service is reporting close to 30 tornadoes crossed Illinois last Friday.

Officials say there were 28 that moved through central Illinois.

There was hail reported up to two inches in diameter, and multiple reports of wind damage.

The damage here was from just east of Winchester, into Pike County, and through western portions of Morgan County.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln sent multiple survey teams into the areas Saturday to assess the damage and determine the tornado count.

And, officials aren’t closing the door on the final count. They say these numbers are preliminary and could change as surveys continue.

Residents are encouraged to report damage.