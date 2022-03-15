Nearly 4,000 Meals Served by Jacksonville Kiwanis on Pancake & Sausage Day

The 73rd annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Pancake and Sausage Day is in the books.

Samantha Bobor, one of the co-chairs of this year’s event says, all in all, it was a great Pancake and Sausage Day. “This year we had a great turnout, we served 3,915 meals. We had a great beautiful day, and we tons of volunteers and tons of community members who came out to help us.”

Erin Kleinlien was the other co-chair of this year’s event along with Bobor who says the 3,915 meals served was a little below last year’s number, however, club members will still be turning in proceeds from their ticket sales so the overall success of this year’s event remains to be seen.

Still, Bobor says the total number of meals was not off by much from last year’s pace which was also a drive-through-only format due to the pandemic. She says the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is thankful for the great turnout and support from the community.

She says they are already looking forward to next year’s event, and hope that the 74th Pancake and Sausage Day will be back inside where more people can be served and socialized with.