Nebo Man Arrested After A Stolen Car Chase Through 2 Counties and Alleged Sex Abuse Charges

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police Department apprehended a man yesterday in regards to sexual abuse and a stolen vehicle.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding a motor vehicle that had been stolen out of Lawrence County, Alabama. The stolen vehicle was originally located in Calhoun County by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department who had attempted to stop the vehicle.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department took over the vehicle pursuit and eventually conducted a PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle, which disabled the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger fled from the vehicle on foot.

The driver was taken into custody a short distance away. A passenger was detained by a private citizen who was providing assistance to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, a juvenile, was arrested and lodged in the Adams County Youth Home on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, no valid driver’s license, and resisting arrest.

The passenger, 19 year old Jade I. Edwards of Nebo, was arrested on a Pike County warrant for criminal sexual abuse on an individual under the age of 13 and on an original charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The Illinois State Police also assisted with the investigation. Edwards remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.