Nebo Man Arrested For Alleged Failure to Register As a Sex Offender After Supposed False Criminal Report Filing

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nebo man on Friday on multiple charges.

51 year old Scott E. Bricking was arrested for violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, Obstructing Justice, and filing a false police report.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that investigation into Bricking began last Monday when Bricking came to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report his involvement in a crime. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation into the crime that Bricking had reported and found no evidence supporting the crime that had occurred.

On Friday, , the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a follow-up interview with Bricking. During this interview, Bricking admitted to lying about the crime which he reported. Additional information was obtained from Bricking regarding a violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act by Chief Deputy Zack Orr.

Bricking was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on the charges. He is due in Pike County Circuit Court this afternoon for a first appearance.