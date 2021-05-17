Nebo Man & Juvenile Arrested For Meth Thursday

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 17, 2021 at 9:23am

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested one man and a juvenile in a search warrant execution Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:17AM Thursday, May 13 the Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Bridge Street in Nebo.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, deputies arrested 33 year old Anthony M. Westemeyer of Nebo on a Pike County warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Westemeyer remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.

During the search, a juvenile was also arrested and charged for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The juvenile is currently in the custody at the Adams County Youth Home in Quincy.