Nebo Man Re-Arrested Today On New Charges

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man again this week. This time the charges are surrounding an open investigation.

33 year old Anthony M. Westemeyer of Nebo was arrested at his residence at 3:40 yesterday afternoon on a warrant for two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department also executed a search warrant at the residence of Westemeyer where several items of evidence were collected.

Westemeyer and a juvenile were arrested on May 13th at a residence in the 600 block of Bridge Street in Nebo for unlawful possession of methamphetamine by Pike County Sheriff’s deputies. Westemeyer posted bail on that arrest on Sunday from the Pike County Jail. The juvenile in the incident was taken to the Adams County Youth Home in Quincy. Their status is currently unknown.

Investigations regarding Westemeyer are still ongoing and further charges are expected. There has been no word if the two arrests are connected to Westemeyer’s current charges. Westemeyer is lodged at the Pike County Jail in lieu of a $380,000 bond.