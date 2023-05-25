Nebo Man Sentenced to Prison For Violating Sex Offender Registry For Second Time

A Nebo man is heading to prison after failing to comply for a second time with the state’s requirement to register as a sex offender.

52-year old Scott E. Bricking pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender for the second time and filing a false police report back in Pike County Circuit Court back on March 21st.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on January 9th when Bricking reported his involvement in a crime at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department’s offices. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime Bricking had reported and found no evidence supporting the crime that had occurred. The Sheriff’s Department conducted a follow-up interview with Bricking on Jan. 13, and he admitted to lying about the crime which he reported. Additional information was obtained from Bricking regarding a violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and he was arrested and transported to the Pike County Jail.

Bricking faced similar charges in 2019 when he was found absconding near a public park in Baylis after failing to live at his registered address in Griggsville after his release from prison. Bricking received a 4-year prison term for that offense and was released in late 2022.

On Tuesday, Bricking was sentenced to a total of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a county fine and court costs. Bricking was given credit for 50 days served in the Pike County Jail.