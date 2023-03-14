Nebraska/Springfield Cougar Officially Named

A multi-state traveler who made local headlines last fall officially has a new name.

What had been dubbed “The Springfield Cougar” since his capture on the west end of the capitol city in late October, is a young mountain lion who made his way from Nebraska to Springfield drawing major attention.

The cougar was tranquilized after it stayed along the outskirts of a residential area longer than it had been during his journey and was transported to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana.

Since then the rescue center has been holding an online contest of sorts to name the Springfield Cougar, and after months of submissions, the center announced on its website that the name Capone received the most votes.

The contest was used as a fundraiser for the non-profit Exotic Feline Rescue Center which is a 260-acre feline sanctuary that provides homes and veterinary care for large and exotic cats.

According to officials with the rescue center, the names were chosen from letters, emails, and calls the center received from supporters of Capone.

Among the number of suggested names were Abe, Neil, Omaha, and Springfield. Officials say Capone continues to do well and is in good health since arriving at the rescue center.

To find out more information about how Capone is doing log on to shop.efrc.org and click on Catalog.