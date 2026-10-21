Neff to Prison for 4 Years in Greene

By Gary Scott on October 21, 2026 at 5:38pm

A Greene County man was sentenced to prison in Greene County court today.

23-year-old Hunter Neff of White Hall was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Neff admitted to slamming another person to the ground in April of this year at Two Dogs Bar and Grill in Roodhouse. He also was arrested for causing damage at the front door of Casey’s in Roodhouse four days later.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says a shorter earlier sentence on another charge for Neff failed to convince him to change his course in life.

Grummel says the Roodhouse police department assisted in the investigation.