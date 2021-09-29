Nestlé Recalls Certain DiGiorno Pizzas Due Mislabeling For Allergy Concerns

Thousands of pounds of DiGiorno Frozen Pizza are being recalled by Nestlé over mislabeling that could cause allergy concerns.

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Sunday.

The FSIS says the frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three-meat pizza, which is made with textured soy protein. Soy is an allergen that is not reflected on the label.

The batch in question was produced on June 30th, and shipped to stores and distribution centers nationwide. Nestlé was alerted to the problem after a consumer complained that a box labeled as pepperoni pizza actually contained a three-meat pizza, according to the FSIS press release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the pizzas, and the FSIS advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact their health care provider. It’s also asking consumers to check their freezers for these particular boxes, and either throw them out or return them to their place of purchase.

Lot code 1181510721 and a “best buy” date of MAR2022 on the side of the package are the pizzas in question. Nestlé says if your not allergic to soy, it is safe to eat the pizzas.