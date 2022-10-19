NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling Recalled

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The USDA says the recall is isolated to the product produced between June and September and were distributed throughout the U.S. And Puerto Rico.

No other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products are impacted by the recall. The USDA says no injuries or illnesses have been reported. The action was taken due to an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the issue, according to the recall notice.

Consumers are asked to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.