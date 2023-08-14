Nevada Man Extradited to Pike County on Multiple Counts of Child Pornography

A Nevada man is behind bars in Pike County after a nearly 18-month child pornography investigation.

According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, on July 19th the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department announced the arrest of 57-year-old James B. Knight, of Elko, Nevada, and formerly of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, on an original arrest warrant for seven counts of unlawful possession of child pornography.

Greenwood says the investigation began in late January of 2021 when authorities were notified of Knight being in possession of child pornography. Law enforcement authorities recovered 47 images of child pornography.

The case was investigated by Chief Deputy Zack Orr who indicated that Knight moved away from Pleasant Hill, Illinois in the summer of 2019. Chief Deputy Orr said the case continued and a warrant was issued for Knight.

Chief Deputy Orr said he was notified that Knight had been arrested on the Pike County, Illinois warrant on or about July 19th, 2023, in Elko County, Nevada, and later extradited to Illinois.

Knight remains lodged in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.