New 7th Circuit Judge

By Gary Scott on July 28, 2025 at 9:36am

A Springfield woman has been voted in as an associate judge of the 7th judicial circuit.

The circuit covers Morgan, Sangamon, Scott, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties.

The State Journal Register says the new judge is Sierra Senor-Moore. She is in the daughter of Herman Senor, a basketball official who has officiated at the JHS Bowl.

Senor-Moore has served as an assistant in the US Attorney’s office for the central district in Springfield since 2020.

Senor-Moore replaces associate judge Dwayne Gab, who is retiring. She was selected by the circuit judges.

Sierra Senor Moore will be sworn in September 4th.