New Access to Social Security Accounts

By Gary Scott on June 14, 2025 at 12:08pm

Those who use the net to get information about their accounts with Social Security may now have to make some changes.

Jack Myers says those who created their “my social security accounts” before September 18 of 2021 must start over in setting up their accounts.

Up to now, the old log in would work to access your account.

Myers says people will need to make an adjustment now and create a new log in.

Myers up til last Saturday, people could get to their accounts using the old log in.

He says the site will lead visitors through the set up for the new account.

And, Myers reminds people to go to ssa.gov, and don’t trust similar named sites.

He says the change was made to make the site more secure.