New Additions for Jax Fire This Year?

By Gary Scott on February 2, 2026 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville fire chief is anxiously awaiting the newest addition to the Jacksonville fire department family.

Fire chief Matt Summers says it’s not a person, but a new truck.

Summers says the aerial truck should be here by the summer.

It will cost the city close to $2-million, but is needed because of the taller buildings in the city.

The new radio system is an upgrade that will allow emergency personnel to communicate directly with each other on the scene.

Summers hopes to add a new officer. It would not be a new firefighter, but a promotion within the ranks.

He’s looking for a deputy fire chief which he says is needed on the scene, and in times when he is gone.

Summers, Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson, and emergency services director Phil McCarty will work on a new comprehensive plan for the emergency services departments at the city. All three have indicated they need more space.