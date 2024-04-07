New Berlin Area Farmer Lands in Top 3 For Annual Corn Yield Contest

A New Berlin-area farmer was recently named the state’s winner for corn yield in a national contest.

The National Corn Growers Association’s 59th annual Corn Yield Contest recently released its results. Gary Reavis of New Berlin, Illinois, placed third in state in the D: No-Till Non-Irrigated Class with yield of over 298 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was a Wyffels Hybrid. Reavis was one of 552 state winners nationwide. The 2023 contest participation included 6,882 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 15 states.

The overall average yield among national winners was more than 374 bushels per acre – more than double the projected 2023 U.S. Average of 181.

All 2023 contest winners were invited to attend the 2024 Commodity Classic held February 28 – March 1, 2024, in Houston, Texas.