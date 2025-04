By Gary Scott on April 24, 2025 at 5:46am

Long time New Berlin basketball coach Blake Lucas is moving to a school in the MSM Conference.

Lucas has accepted a position as athletic director and head basketball coach at Pawnee. The action is pending school board approval.

Lucas has served as head coach at New Berlin for 8 years. His record at New Berlin was 155-84. He had also previously coached at Sacred Heart Griffin.

