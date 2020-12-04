New Berlin Dollar General Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint

New Berlin Police responded to an armed robbery at approximately 7:51PM last night at the Dollar General located at 4855 Waverly Road. According to information provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, 3 suspects entered the Dollar General store and one was allegedly brandishing a firearm. According to an all-points bulletin sent out by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office sent out last night, one of the suspects was a black male driving a white, late-model sedan with a loud exhaust. The suspects fled the scene toward Interstate 72.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s office said that no contact was made with any of the suspects last night. A phone call to the New Berlin Police Department and an inquiry through the New Berlin Police Facebook page has not been returned.

This is a developing story.