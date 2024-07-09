New Berlin Graduate Dain Richie to transfer to Mississippi State for golf

A New Berlin graduate is gearing up to continue his golf career in the SEC.

Dain Richie, who graduated from New Berlin in 2021, is transferring to play golf at Mississippi State University.

Richie played golf in all 4 years of high school for the South County Vipers, setting multiple school records. Upon graduation, Richie committed to playing golf at Parkland Community College in Champaign. After two years, Richie transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he helped his team win the Missouri Valley Conference Championship this spring.

Richie talked about many things he learned while at Parkland and SIU, including the mental side of the game.

“So we followed a system called Decade. It’s a course management guide.” Richie said “There’s an infinite amount of information that you can find throughout that program. But the thing that I really focus on is called Tiger 5’s. Tiger Woods -Dominate in his era- focused a lot on what he called his principles, which were bogeys on par 5’s, double bogeys or worse, 3-putts, bogeys inside 150 yards, and blown easy up-and-downs. And those things, it’s not even that hard of stuff to do, it’s pretty basic. It doesn’t require a whole lot of talent, it’s more of focusing and staying in it. If you can limit those five things as much as possible, you’re probably going to find yourself in a pretty good spot on the leader board come the end of the tournament.”

Richie said he was excited to start his new opportunity in Starkville this fall, adding that this move could benefit him to get to the pro level.