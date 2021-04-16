New Berlin Man Arraigned on Gun, Assault Charges Involving IL State Senator

A New Berlin man who allegedly waved a gun at a State Senator in a road rage incident in Springfield heard charges in Sangamon County Court yesterday.

54 year old Michael L. Hoyle of New Berlin was officially arraigned on charges yesterday of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a March 15th incident in Springfield involving 50 year old Chicago State Senator Elgie Sims.

According to the State Journal Register, Hoyle refused to speak, refused to comment, and wasn’t asked in court how he will plead to the charges in front of Sangamon County Associate Judge Karen Tharp. The felony charges carry a maximum penalty of 1 to 3 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

A Friday, April 23rd hearing has been scheduled in front of Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan to rule on requests by Hoyle’s defense and Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright to modify conditions of Hoyle’s bond in the case.

Hoyle has requested permission to travel outside of Illinois. In court documents filed prior to the hearing yesterday, Hoyle says that his 4 sons reside in Texas, that he has no prior criminal history, and does not pose a flight risk.

In separate filings, Wright has asked Judge Cadigan to deny Hoyle’s request and also has requested Hoyle to undergo a mental health evaluation, prohibit Hoyle from possessing firearms, and order him to surrender all firearms and ammunition beyond the gun and ammunition seized during his March 15th arrest. Wright has also asked the court to order Hoyle to have no contact with Sims, Sims’ family, his residence, or his place of work. Wright said in his documents that Hoyle maintains dual residency between Illinois and Florida, that he doesn’t possess a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or a Concealed Carry License; noting that both were revoked in 2017. Wright also noted Springfield’s current rash of recent gun violence and the gravity of Hoyle’s offenses as impetus for his request.

Hoyle is alleged to have chased Sims through the western portions of Springfield while in traffic, when confronted by Sims waived a gun at him, and then continued pursuit until being stopped by Springfield Police on Old Jacksonville Road on the night of March 15th. Hoyle remains free after posting 10% of his $150,000 bond the day after the incident took place. A preliminary hearing is set for next Thursday, April 22nd in which Hoyle is expected to enter his plea to the charges.