New Berlin man dies in single-crash in Sangamon County on New Year’s Day

By Benjamin Cox on January 2, 2026 at 4:46pm

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the death of a New Berlin involved in a single-vehicle crash near rural Lowder Township.

Brandon Pond, 30, of New Berlin, was the driver and sole occupant of a motor vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the early morning hours of January 1st near the 17000 block of Lead Line Road. Pond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy done today showed Pond died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Allmon’s report says. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.