New Berlin Man Sentenced For Old State Road Accidents from March 2019

Morgan County Court heard one plea late Friday afternoon.

41 year old Martin E. Marr, Jr. of rural New Berlin, plead guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and a separate driving under the influence charge were all dropped per the plea.

The charges stem from two early morning crashes on March 30th, 2019. The first occurred on Old State Road at Matson Road. The collision involved Marr’s vehicle and a vehicle driven by 68 year old David L. Culbertson, after Marr was allegedly following too closely. A passenger in Culbertson’s vehicle, 56 year old Steven J. Ries was later taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield after the accident for moderate injuries.

Shortly before the collison on Old State Road, according to police reports, Marr’s vehicle and a vehicle driven by 24 year old Rebecca Scheerer were allegedly involved in a side-swipe hit-and-run accident at East State Street and Old State Road on the overpass. Scheerer was treated and released from Passavant Area Hospital for minor injuries in that accident.

Marr was sentenced to 2 years probation, 100 hours of community service, plus fines, fees, court costs, and ordered to pay an unspecified amount of restitution. Marr was also ordered to not consume any alcohol during his probation.