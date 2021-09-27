New Berlin Native to Open Riley Green Concert

By Benjamin Cox on September 27, 2021 at 2:43pm

A Sangamon County native is returning home to open for Riley Green next week.

Adam James will be the opening act for the Sangamon County Fair Appreciation Concert on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, James was born on a farm outside New Berlin and moved to Nashville after he graduated college.

The concert is free and open to the public. However, parking on the fairgrounds will be $10.

A guitar signed by Riley Green will be raffled off the night of the show. The grounds open at 5PM with James taking the stage at 6:30PM.

More information can be found visiting http://www.sangcofair.com/.