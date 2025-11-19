New Berlin School Board selects new superintendent

The New Berlin School Board has selected Jill Larson’s replacement as superintendent.

Larson announced earlier this year that she is retiring at the end of the current academic year. Larson has been with New Berlin since 2020.

The State Journal-Register reports that the New Berlin School Board selected Suzanne Keller, the director of educational services for the Rochester School District on Monday night. Keller has been with Rochester School District since 2009 and is that district’s former acting superintendent. Prior to her tenure in Rochester, Keller was the elementary principal in the Auburn district and an elementary assistant principal in the Ball-Chatham district.

In January, Keller was named the acting superintendent in Rochester after Dan W. Cox was placed on administrative leave. Cox and the district mutually parted ways on June 30 and Molly Edmonds, the Pawnee superintendent, was appointed to the post.