New Berlin Teen Arrested In Connection to Two Spring Incidents

By Benjamin Cox on August 15, 2023 at 5:37am

Jacksonville Police arrested a New Berlin juvenile last night after months long investigations into two separate incidents.

A 17-year old male juvenile has been cited for motor vehicle theft, aggravated battery, and mob action.

The motor vehicle theft charge stems from a March 12th investigation in which a car was taken from a residence in the 200 block of West Beecher Avenue and then later found abandoned the following day in the 700 block of West College Avenue.

The mob action and aggravated battery charges stem from a large physical disturbance that occurred in the 300 block of East Walnut on the evening of April 7th.

The juvenile was taken into custody by officers at 11:52PM Monday in the 700 block of King Road in New Berlin.

The juvenile’s status on Tuesday morning has not been provided.