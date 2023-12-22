New Berlin Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Old Jacksonville Road

One person was transported to an area hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural New Berlin yesterday evening.

At approximately 6:45 last night, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 9700 block of Old Jacksonville Road in rural New Berlin for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to a report, a 2005 Pontiac driven by a 17-year old female juvenile of New Berlin was traveling eastbound on Old Jacksonville Road, when the driver approached a curve near the intersection of Luken Road. The vehicle exited the roadway and went into the ditch. The vehicle then continued through the intersection, possibly airborne, and continued through a field until coming to a final rest in the 9600 block of Old Jacksonville Road.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies speculate that the vehicle rolled once or twice during the incident. The vehicle was disabled and had full airbag deployment. According to the report, the driver is unsure what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.

The 17-year old female driver was transported from the scene by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued in the incident.