New Berlin Tourney Pushed Back Again

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2025 at 10:10am

The New Berlin Gene Bergschneider Tournament’s final day has been postponed again.

The final three games will be played Wednesday of this week. Action was called off today because of the anticipated snowfall.

North Mac plays Triopia in the first game, followed by New Berlin and Lincolnwood, and then Routt and Porta. We await the times of the game.

In other action, GNW plays at Greenville.

On another note, JHS will make up the game lost over the weekend against Glenwood with a game at Chatham Wednesday night.

In girl’s play, JHS plays Hillsboro at Taylorville. Triopia takes on GNW, North Greene squares off against Lincolnwood, Rushville Industry meets South Fulton, Beardstown plays Bushnell Prairie City, Brown County meets Camp Point, Auburn will play Pawnee, and Porta/AC squares off against Staunton.

In wrestling, JHS competes at Pittsfield against the Saukees and Jersey High.