New Berlin Trustee says Village Can’t Afford Church

New Berlin Trustee Norman Casson differs with New Berlin village board president Mike Krall on his proposed idea to sell village hall and buy a church building.

Krall floated the idea this past week, claiming he had a buyer for the village hall and the village could afford to buy the Central Christian Church building next to the Fairgrounds on West Birch.

Krall says the church building can be purchased at about $325-thousand, and village hall could be sold for about $250-thousand. He says the difference could be made up in a 10 year interest free loan.

But, Norman Casson, elected to the village board this spring, says the village has a deficit of over $225-thousand and is in no shape to spend more.

Casson also raises a conflict of interest question on the proposed buyers of village hall who manufacture products designed by Krall. And, he says Krall is trying to steer the village hall building to his proposed buyers. Krall says there is no conflict, because he doesn’t own any of the business of the proposed buyers.

Krall wants an open house to gauge village interest in the church building. Casson says there should be a special meeting first.