New Berlin Village Eyeing a Church Building

By Gary Scott on July 14, 2025 at 6:30am

New Berlin village board president Mike Krall is floating a proposal that would move village hall to a vacant church building.

Krall says he is offering the proposal on Facebook to get feedback from village residents.

He says it’s an opportunity to buy the Central Baptist Church building, and move city hall there.

The Church is next to the Sangamon County Fairgrounds. The cost of the church has been proposed at $325-thousand.

Krall says attendance at the church has dwindled to the point the church board wants to sell the building on Birch Street.

The current village hall was gifted to New Berlin by Alexander Lumber company for $1.

He says the new village hall would have room for a community center as well.

Krall says there is an offer on the current village hall.

He says the cash offer is $250-thousand for what’s now village hall.

Krall says the church square footage is bigger than village hall and a lot newer. He says the village would need to build a shop and garage area for the vehicles and police cars.

He is proposing the money from the sale of village hall be put in an interest bearing savings account, and interest free payments be made to the church owners over a 10 year period.

Krall would like to hold an open house soon to allow the public a chance to see for themselves. No date has been set for the board yet.