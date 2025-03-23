New Berlin Woman Killed in Hit & Run on I-72 Saturday Night

An unidentified 35-year old New Berlin woman was hit and killed walking along Interstate 72 on Saturday in an alleged hit and run incident.

The Illinois State Police report that at approximately 11:13PM Saturday, troopers responded to milepost 82, just east of the eastbound New Berlin exit on I-72 after a reported two-unit, hit and run. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says a 35-year old New Berlin woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP reports say for an unknown reason, the pedestrian was walking eastbound on I-72 just east of the New Berlin Exit when they were struck. The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries. Allmon says an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The decedent’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The eastbound lanes were shut down for an undetermined amount of time into Sunday morning while investigators worked the scene.

ISP says this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time. If you have any information concerning this incident, contact the Illinois State Police or the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

