New Berlin Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash on Old Route 54

A 36-year-old New Berlin woman died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural New Berlin on Friday morning.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and EMS services were dispatched about 10:30AM Friday to old U.S. Route 54 at Patton School Road, just east of New Berlin for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon investigation, Sangamon County officials say that a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year old Elizabeth “Beth” Fernandez of New Berlin was traveling westbound, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned. Fernandez was transported by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital just before Noon on Friday, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

According to the District 186 website, Fernandez was the lead for Project SCOPE at Laketown Elementary School in Springfield. According to the State Journal Register, an email sent by District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill said Fernandez worked in the past as a SCOPE employee at multiple elementary buildings. The district is providing counseling services to staff members and teachers.

Fernandez’s brother, Josh Witkowski of Springfield, told The State Journal-Register that Fernandez was on her way to New Berlin to pick her daughter up from school for a doctor’s appointment.

Allmon says an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.