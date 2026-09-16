New Berlin’s DMT purchased by America Ambulance

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2026 at 10:34am

A New Berlin-based medical transportation company has been acquired by a Springfield ambulance service.

The Illinois Times reports America Ambulance Service has purchased Dispatch Medical Transport, or D-M-T.

The deal closed September 1.

D-M-T provides non-emergency transportation, including wheelchair and stretcher-van service for people traveling to doctor appointments, dialysis and other medical care. The company also provides transportation for private events and outings.

According to the Illinois Times, America Ambulance owner Susan Zappa says the acquisition is a natural fit. The two companies have had a relationship for years, with America Ambulance referring patients to D-M-T when an ambulance-level response wasn’t necessary.

America Ambulance plans to retain the D-M-T name, but will move its operations from New Berlin to America Ambulance’s facility at 2709 West Washington Street in Springfield.

Four D-M-T employees have joined America Ambulance, which now has about 70 employees.

D-M-T operated 9 transport vehicles prior to the acquisition.

The company has provided transportation services since 2008. According to the Times, Zappa purchased America Ambulance from previous owners Terry and Faye Kirk in 2018. The company has been locally owned and operated since 1967. America is now one of two ambulance providers operating in Springfield following LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc.’s suspension from the Springfield emergency medical network in late May.